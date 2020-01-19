"This was my first time,” Scott said. “What really stood out to me is how the coaches interact with each other, the vibe and you can tell it's genuine, and how they want to coach players in football, but also take them from a young man to a grown man.”

Scott has plenty of connections to the new FSU staff, with the biggest early one being his bond with FSU tight ends coach Chris Thomsen. Both Thomsen and head coach Mike Norvell recruited Scott at their previous schools.

But the coach who really made the biggest connection this weekend was FSU offensive line coach Alex Atkins.

"Oh that's my guy for sure,” Scott said. “He's really funny, cool and he was telling me stuff when we were watching film together in what I'm doing wrong. And a lot of times coaches won't tell you what you are doing wrong. I could tell he knew what he was talking about, and how he cares about you. He wants to take some from where I'm at now to something great.”