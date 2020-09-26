"It's challenging not being there with the team," Norvell said. "But just like we've talked about throughout the course of fall camp, this provided an opportunity to show how to respond to adversity."

Speaking from his Tallahassee home, Norvell appeared to be completely symptom-free as he discussed how the Seminoles prepared for one of their biggest games of the season while he remains in self-isolation for 10 days.

Florida State football coach Mike Norvell, who is not able to attend tonight's game at Miami due to a positive test for COVID-19, did make an appearance this morning on ESPN's "College GameDay."

Before the interview, ESPN showed clips of Norvell speaking to the Seminoles via a projection screen during team meetings. He also was able to watch practices and communicate remotely with players and coaches throughout the week, although that will stop later today.

Coaches who are not on location are not allowed to communicate with players or coaches during a game. In his absence, deputy head coach Chris Thomsen will be the Seminoles' acting head coach.

"We started off this morning with our normal staff game-day meeting," Norvell said. "Went through all the different situations, what we can expect and what we want to do -- potential adjustments that we might need to make throughout.

"We'll have our players meetings and walk-throughs, and then I will kind of be the last voice before they leave the hotel with our team meeting."

The first-year FSU coach said this was a good week of practice for the team, and he added that he has the "utmost confidence" that his coaching staff can handle things well in his absence.

"Really proud of the way our guys have prepared," Norvell said, "and I'm excited to see them play tonight."

ESPN's "GameDay" is making its eighth appearance in Miami and also its eighth appearance at a Florida State-UM game.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC. The Hurricanes (2-0) are favored by 11 points against the 0-1 Seminoles.

Warchant will be on-location in Miami for the game tonight. Check the Tribal Council for pregame updates around 5:30 p.m. ET.

