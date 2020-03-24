FSU football coach Norvell explains how 'Noles adapt during shutdown
If things had gone according to script, Mike Norvell would have been talking to reporters Tuesday on Florida State's campus after wrapping up another spring practice.
Instead, he was hosting a teleconference. From his home. Talking about the drastic changes to his football team's schedule and how he and his staff are trying to adjust during the shutdown due to the global coronavirus outbreak.
"We're kind of limited in all aspects," Norvell said. "With the ACC's decision, we can't mandate anything (to the players) football-wise. ... So, we're providing them with all the information and examples as much as possible.
"It is kind of unique and definitely challenging."
Before each Florida State player left for spring break, they were given individual workout plans by the strength staff -- things to do to stay in shape and be prepared for when football returns.
The problem, Norvell explained, is that it's not that easy for many of the players to find a place to work out when they're back home.
"Coach Storms has a great staff," he said. "And he's done a wonderful job. ... But with some of the developments in our country, some of the places -- even states -- just totally shutting down access to their gyms or even their high schools, we've had to be even more creative in what to do without some of those resources.
"A set of weights, things they're going to have to try to find around the house, things they can do with body weight, exercises, different training sprints or runs or different things like that -- I think Josh has done a great job [with] his staff in being creative."
Everyone has had to be creative during this crisis.
And it's not just the strength staff. It's the nutrition staff, too.
