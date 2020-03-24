If things had gone according to script, Mike Norvell would have been talking to reporters Tuesday on Florida State's campus after wrapping up another spring practice.

Instead, he was hosting a teleconference. From his home. Talking about the drastic changes to his football team's schedule and how he and his staff are trying to adjust during the shutdown due to the global coronavirus outbreak.

"We're kind of limited in all aspects," Norvell said. "With the ACC's decision, we can't mandate anything (to the players) football-wise. ... So, we're providing them with all the information and examples as much as possible.

"It is kind of unique and definitely challenging."

