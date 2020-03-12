Warchant TV: Norvell on first practice in pads, establishing identity
FSU held their first spring practice in full pads on Thursday marking another step in Mike Norvell's process to transform the program. The head coach discusses some of the reasoning behind the drills performed, the importance of the run game, the spring calendar and his mindset as uncertainty swirls around sports due to the coronavirus pandemic.
