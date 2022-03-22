FSU football coach Norvell 'thankful' Winston Wright injury not worse

"We're thankful with the severity of the accident that he's still here," Norvell said. "It was something that is very scary."

While Norvell didn't detail just how long Wright will be sidelined, he did say the receiver is expected to return to Tallahassee in the coming days. And he said his football career will resume once he is fully recovered.

Wright, who was West Virginia's leading receiver last season with more than 60 catches, was the passenger in a car that was involved in an accident back in his hometown of Savannah, Ga., last week.

Wide receiver transfer Winston Wright Jr. will miss "extensive" time from football action, but Florida State head coach Mike Norvell expressed thanks Tuesday that Wright escaped more serious harm during a spring break automobile accident.

Wright had 47 receptions in 10 games in 2020, then followed that up with 63 catches for nearly 700 yards and five touchdowns last season.

He was expected to be in the Seminoles' starting lineup this fall, but Norvell suggested it's too early to know how long his recovery process will take. Sources have told Warchant that Wright is dealing with a leg injury from the accident.

"He'll miss an extensive period of time here in the short term," Norvell said, adding that the Seminoles' staff has been "in constant contact" with him over the last week.

"Sunday night, we were on FaceTime with him showing him his locker [in the Seminoles' renovated locker room]," Norvell said. "He's in good spirits. He's gonna be back, and he'll be rolling as soon as possible. ... We've got very positive reports, but you've got to go through the process."

Although Wright has only been part of the FSU program for less than three months, Norvell said he is very much in the Seminoles' thoughts and prayers.

"He's a special young man," Norvell said. "Just one of those situations where you never know why. But thank God we are where we are."

