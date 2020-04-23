"Nobody guessed this is what we'd be doing here at the end of April," Fuller said during the weekly webinar, which the Boosters are using to keep fans informed during the hiatus. "Nobody in our country, in our world, would understand that this is the position we'd be in. But regardless of the position we're in, it's all about how you react to it."

It's a challenge, of course. It's obviously something they have no experience with.

But they also were asked about the current coronavirus pandemic, and how as a coaching staff they've been working with their players even though they can't be on the same field or room with them.

During a 25-minute interview session with Seminole Boosters on Thursday afternoon, Florida State coordinators Kenny Dillingham, Adam Fuller and John Papuchis spoke in general terms about their philosophies and about working with head coach Mike Norvell.

Fuller, who is in his first year as the Seminoles' defensive coordinator, said the coaching staff is adjusting as well as could be expected. And so are the players.

They're all trying to get better. Every single day.

"I just think our mindset, like right now I know Kenny and J.P. are the same way," Fuller said. "We're probably fixating on how the meeting went (Thursday) morning, and what we're going to do this afternoon. And really, that's where it starts. And I think our entire staff is built like that.

"It's all about saying, 'Well, today was good, but it wasn't good enough. How am I going to make it better tomorrow?' And I think from Coach (Josh) Storms to our academics to Coach Norvell, offense, defense, special teams, that's really where we're seeing our most improvement. That's really where our mindset is at this point."

Obviously, the coaches would rather be working hands-on with the players. Or, at the very least, with their eyes on the players.

Instead, after spring practice was shut down following just three practices, all of the interaction is done via technology: Texts, Facetime calls, Zoom meetings.

That's life for college football coaches now all around the country. But it doesn't mean programs and players can't get better. It doesn't mean a team has to remain static and stagnant.

As Dillingham said on Thursday, there's still improvement to be made and improvement to be noticed.

Even at the offensive line position.

"I think the kids believe in what (offensive line coach Alex Atkins) is teaching," Dillingham said. "They believe in him as a person. I think the progress, you haven't been able to see as much on the field because we've only had three days, but I can see the progress in how they sit in their chairs when we're in a Zoom meeting. How they're sitting up, that they all have a pen and paper in their hand, that they're all looking at the screen.

"I think those are the things that we can judge right now, and I think those are the measuring sticks that we're using right now -- the attention to what we're trying to get accomplished. And right now that group, you can see the belief they have in Coach Atkins, you can see the belief that they have in Coach Norvell, and what we're about to do offensively. But more importantly, what we're about to do as a football team."

