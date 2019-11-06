On this week's edition of The Warchant Report, Gene Williams, Corey Clark and Jeff Cameron discuss the fallout following Florida State's firing of Willie Taggart after 21 games, what coaching candidates make sense, the value in having more time to make a decision, and the potential anxieties around Saturday's matchup vs. Boston College.

