FSU football coaching legend Bobby Bowden dies at 91

The coaching icon was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer earlier this year, and he confirmed through a statement last month he was dealing with a terminal illness.

According to a statement from the family and FSU officials, Bowden was surrounded by his wife, Ann, and all six of their children.

"I've always tried to serve God's purpose for my life, on and off the field, and I am prepared for what is to come," Bowden said in the statement. "My wife Ann and our family have been life's greatest blessing. I am at peace."

Bowden was FSU's head coach from 1976 through 2009 and posted a record of 389-129-4 on the field. After breathing new life into a program that had won a combined four games in the three years before his arrival, he led the Seminoles to two national championships -- in 1993 and 1999.

He coached two Heisman Trophy winners -- Charlie Ward and Chris Weinke -- and many of the greatest superstars to ever play the game.

Bowden also led the Seminoles to a record 14 consecutive 10-win seasons and Top-5 finishes in the AP Top 25. He claimed 12 ACC championships after FSU joined that conference in the early 1990s.

Before taking over at FSU, the Alabama native led West Virginia to a 42-26 record over six seasons.

Warchant.com extends our warmest condolences to the Bowden family.