The Florida High product returns to Tallahassee this week a national champion. Danzy beat out some of the best athletes in the country to win the 400-meter dash national title with a time of 46.90.

After committing, the football and track dual-athlete headed out to Eugene, Ore. to compete in the USATF Junior National Championships.

Danzy also finished second in the 200-meter dash final with a time of 21.27 and finished 14th in the long jump with a distance of 6.59 meters.

Danzy, the No. 48 athlete in the 2024 class according to Rivals, is being recruited as a running back by FSU. His speed makes him a nice change of pace from four-star FSU running back commit Kam Davis.

Danzy is also expected to run track at FSU in addition to being a part of the football program.

Osceola Recruiting Analyst Pat Burnham on Danzy: "He is a player that can flip field in one play or score from anywhere on the field. Danzy is more of a one-cut, north-south runner than he is a slasher and cutter. He gets to full speed quickly and runs effortlessly, in that he doesn't look like he is running as fast as he is. Danzy shows good hands and can be a weapon coming out of the backfield as a wide receiver and could be very effective in FSU's screen packages. He does run with good vision and balance. While he is listed as an athlete, we project that Danzy will used primarily at running back but is versatile enough to be used the same way Lawrance Toafili is now."

Florida High Head Coach Jarrod Hickman on Danzy: "FSU is getting an incredible athlete and competitor and one of the fastest and most explosive athletes in the country. But also, an outstanding teammate and young man who cares deeply about his teammates. Micahi is someone who can be a versatile player. He’s a really good pass catcher out of the backfield!!! He’s extremely dangerous whenever he touches the ball."

Please click on the link below to view Danzy's HUDL highlights.

Micahi Danzy - Hudl