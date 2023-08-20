FSU football confidence abounds coming out of second preseason scrimmage
Two weeks from Sunday marks the long-awaited, most-anticipated Florida State football season in recent memory.
To mark the occasion, the Seminoles took to Doak Campbell Stadium Sunday morning for their second preseason scrimmage. That scrimmage provided a valuable chance for the FSU coaching staff to get a look at the entire roster, with head coach Mike Norvell saying that "everyone got a chance to participate today" after a few veteran players missed some time earlier this preseason.
That meant the coaches got one of the most extensive looks at the projected first-team offense and defense of fall camp so far. And coaches on both sides of the ball were talking quite confidently about their respective sides of the ball when they addressed media members after the scrimmage's conclusion.
"I feel like we have a really good two-deep that can play on both sides of the ball. There's not a position right now that I’m overly concerned with," Norvell said Sunday morning. "There might be some positions, we get a couple of injuries or a couple of guys down, that could be thin quickly. But I love the competitiveness and then seeing how not necessarily just 11 (players) that go out there but to see within the course of a series where you have 16-18 guys that might find a way in different personnel groupings or whatever the situation calls for or just base substitutions and the way our guys are pushing with that."
One of the big questions surrounding this FSU offense has definitely been how each of the Seminoles' top offensive skill-position weapons will be targeted and utilized enough to keep them all satisfied. Second-year transfer Johnny Wilson returns after amassing nearly 900 receiving yards last season while Michigan State transfer Keon Coleman led the Spartans in receiving yards (798) and touchdown catches (7) last fall and South Carolina tight end transfer Jaheim Bell had over 490 yards of offense in each of his last two seasons.
Each player in this trio could very well be in their final seasons in college football before declaring for next year's NFL Draft and thus will likely want to be featured. The fact that each of these three scored touchdowns in Sunday's scrimmage shows they all have individual success and make for quite a lethal passing attack.
"I think the experience that those guys bring, the playmaking ability that they bring, the physicality that they bring because it's not just you can talk about guys catching the ball, but I mean just they're all big, strong, determined blockers which does great things for the run game. It allows us to maintain great balance and hopefully creates more one-on-one opportunities for guys there on the edge, but I think it's a really good group and it's something exciting..." Norvell said. "You start looking at where that group can go on the perimeter, you know, the multiple tight ends, multiple receivers. We should be able to play fast, we should be able to stay fresh and we should be able to have a lot of different options of where to go with the ball depending on what we're seeing. It's still down to us and our execution and the efficiency of that, but I like the growth I'm seeing."
In addition to those scores, Norvell said that freshman wideout Destyn Hill had a big play during a two-minute drill and Winston Wright Jr. also impressed with a play where he made a defender miss in space.
The lynchpin of sorts for this offense, FSU quarterback Jordan Travis was praised by offensive coordinator Alex Atkins for how well he operates an offense that has grown tremendously more talented over the last few seasons.
"He's allowing the game to come to him, where he's not just saying, 'I've got to get the ball to this guy.' No, you have a weapon at each spot. Whoever gets it in those situations can be special with the ball," Atkins said. Now, he's more attacking what the defense is giving him and if you take that underneath throw, it can go from three yards to 12 yards because of the special player that is catching the ball."
On the other side of the ball, FSU defensive coordinator Adam Fuller may be speaking even more confidently about his unit two weeks out from the start of the season.
Norvell said that star defensive end Jared Verse was impactful early in the scrimmage while linebacker Tatum Bethune made his presence felt after he was limited earlier this preseason and Greedy Vance had an interception while in 1-on-1 coverage.
Throughout the preseason, FSU's defense has performed admirably against an FSU offense which is considered to be among the best in the country. Like on offense, FSU's defensive talent accumulation has been gradual but consistent. The depth and top-end talent the Seminoles have added and developed on that side of the ball has Fuller feeling quite good with the season on the horizon.
“We got a chance to be as good as there is. I think we got a really strong nucleus of players. We're constantly trying to build depth because you're going to need it, but I feel really comfortable with the group of guys we have," Fuller said of the defense. "We're going to have to continue to work at it and continue to execute on game days. I don't put any limits on what this group can accomplish both defensively and as a team. We've got the right people but that right group of people needs to continue to push in the right direction. I've got no questions about who we coach right now and I'm excited to go to work and jump into the season with them.”
This confidence, bold as it may be, aligns with what has been observed on a daily basis during the Seminoles' preseason camp. The competitiveness has been intense and the playmaking has been frequent and astounding. It certainly seems that two talented sides of the ball have been improving each other through their trial by fire.
When FSU returns to the practice field Wednesday morning, it will begin to pivot things from install to prepping for the opening opponent, No. 5 LSU.
This will bring with it some tough conversations that come with having a more talented team. The Seminoles definitely have more players worthy of featured roles than they do spots in the starting lineup and possibly even in their expected rotation.
It's a good problem for FSU to have and makes each rep in these scrimmages so very valuable.
"Like I told the team, there are guys that have played a lot of football (on this team). You've got to work and you got to go get better to have a spot," Norvell said. "I really like our depth, I like the competitiveness within each room. But you know, as we're getting closer (to LSU), every day counts, every rep counts."
