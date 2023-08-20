Two weeks from Sunday marks the long-awaited, most-anticipated Florida State football season in recent memory.

To mark the occasion, the Seminoles took to Doak Campbell Stadium Sunday morning for their second preseason scrimmage. That scrimmage provided a valuable chance for the FSU coaching staff to get a look at the entire roster, with head coach Mike Norvell saying that "everyone got a chance to participate today" after a few veteran players missed some time earlier this preseason.

That meant the coaches got one of the most extensive looks at the projected first-team offense and defense of fall camp so far. And coaches on both sides of the ball were talking quite confidently about their respective sides of the ball when they addressed media members after the scrimmage's conclusion.

"I feel like we have a really good two-deep that can play on both sides of the ball. There's not a position right now that I’m overly concerned with," Norvell said Sunday morning. "There might be some positions, we get a couple of injuries or a couple of guys down, that could be thin quickly. But I love the competitiveness and then seeing how not necessarily just 11 (players) that go out there but to see within the course of a series where you have 16-18 guys that might find a way in different personnel groupings or whatever the situation calls for or just base substitutions and the way our guys are pushing with that."

One of the big questions surrounding this FSU offense has definitely been how each of the Seminoles' top offensive skill-position weapons will be targeted and utilized enough to keep them all satisfied. Second-year transfer Johnny Wilson returns after amassing nearly 900 receiving yards last season while Michigan State transfer Keon Coleman led the Spartans in receiving yards (798) and touchdown catches (7) last fall and South Carolina tight end transfer Jaheim Bell had over 490 yards of offense in each of his last two seasons.

Each player in this trio could very well be in their final seasons in college football before declaring for next year's NFL Draft and thus will likely want to be featured. The fact that each of these three scored touchdowns in Sunday's scrimmage shows they all have individual success and make for quite a lethal passing attack.

"I think the experience that those guys bring, the playmaking ability that they bring, the physicality that they bring because it's not just you can talk about guys catching the ball, but I mean just they're all big, strong, determined blockers which does great things for the run game. It allows us to maintain great balance and hopefully creates more one-on-one opportunities for guys there on the edge, but I think it's a really good group and it's something exciting..." Norvell said. "You start looking at where that group can go on the perimeter, you know, the multiple tight ends, multiple receivers. We should be able to play fast, we should be able to stay fresh and we should be able to have a lot of different options of where to go with the ball depending on what we're seeing. It's still down to us and our execution and the efficiency of that, but I like the growth I'm seeing."