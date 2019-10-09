Warchant TV: Barnett on defensive keys for FSU vs. Clemson
Florida State's defense has shown marked improvement since a second game slump vs. Louisiana-Monroe but faces their toughest test to date vs. #2 Clemson, a team that boasts the #16 total offense in the nation. Harlon Barnett discusses the unique challenges the Tigers present and what the FSU defense must do to neutralize the attack.
