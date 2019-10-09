News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-09 07:52:57 -0500') }} football Edit

Warchant TV: Barnett on defensive keys for FSU vs. Clemson

Aslan Hajivandi • Warchant
@AslanHodges
Director of Digital Media

Florida State's defense has shown marked improvement since a second game slump vs. Louisiana-Monroe but faces their toughest test to date vs. #2 Clemson, a team that boasts the #16 total offense in the nation. Harlon Barnett discusses the unique challenges the Tigers present and what the FSU defense must do to neutralize the attack.

** Don't miss out on our exclusive FSU sports coverage. 30-day Free Trial

---------------------------------------------------

Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}