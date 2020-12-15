It's no secret that landing a top-flight quarterback provides a jolt to any recruiting class. And the addition of former UCF star QB McKenzie Milton as a January transfer will undoubtedly provide momentum to Mike Norvell and his staff.

Which players could that addition impact?

To start with, there are several wide receivers who will be interested in the news. One name that jumps out is Rivals250 WR Destyn Hill, who has decided to wait to sign until February but is still considered a strong lean to Florida State. The Louisiana standout wants to wait to finish his senior season in high school before worrying about a signing ceremony, but there's still confidence he will be a member of FSU's 2021 class.

Next, and maybe even more important for this class, is junior college receiver Qua Davis, who has stated very recently that FSU and South Carolina are the two teams that stand out. Ole Miss is also a possibility if the Rebels offer, but the 'Noles are a team to watch now with Davis seeing that FSU has an elite quarterback transfer coming in. Davis is expected to sign and make his college choice in late December. FSU desperately needs impact wide receivers in 2021, and Hill, Davis and three-star commit Joshua Burrell would give the 'Noles a solid nucleus.

Then there is the transfer market, where Milton could have even a more profound impact.