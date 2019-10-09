So it was natural to expect a step back for the defending national champions -- at least on that side of the ball.

The Tigers lost three first-round defensive linemen off of last season's national championship team. In fact, four of the top 40 players selected in the 2019 NFL Draft were members of the Clemson defense.

This was supposed to be at least a bit of a rebuilding year for the Clemson defense.

And yet here are the Tigers, once again boasting one of the best defensive units in the country heading into Saturday's showdown with the Florida State Seminoles.

"I mean, they're good," FSU offensive coordinator Kendal Briles said. "Those guys are good. Coach (Brent) Venables knows what he's doing, he's been there a long time. Those players have been in that scheme for a long time. So all those kids that might not have been playing, they're seeing the scheme, they're practicing it, they know what they're doing."

Much like the dynasty days of the Florida State program, NFL draft picks at Clemson are just being replaced by guys who will likely be following in their footsteps soon.

The Tigers may not have the same star power they did on that side of the ball in 2018. Clelin Ferrell, Christian Wilkins and Dexter Lawrence are all millionaires now in the NFL.

But the beat goes on.

Clemson's defense has actually been the strength of the team so far through five games. The Tigers rank ninth in the country in scoring defense, sixth in total defense and ninth in sacks per game.

When North Carolina scored 20 points in the Tigers' most recent game, it marked the first time an opponent had scored more than 14 points all season.

"He does a lot of things as far as pressures," Briles said of Venables. "He brings a lot of exotic things. And he can do that because he's been there. They have a system that the guys know, and he's one of the top DCs (defensive coordinators) in the country. Does a great job."



