Florida State, a 21 point underdog vs. #5 Notre Dame, had an opportunity to draw within one score of the home-standing Irish in the second half but a failed two-point conversion and the inability to create stops on defense led to a 42-26 loss on Saturday. The FSU offense racked up 405 yards of offense despite going 2-for-14 on third down thanks to the play of QB Jordan Travis who left the game with a right hand injury in the 4th quarter -- head football coach Mike Norvell had no injury update to provide. FSU returns home on Oct. 17 and will host North Carolina.

