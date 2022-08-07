FSU football freshmen impress in preseason scrimmage pressure cooker



Mike Norvell has been waiting for Sam McCall to make a play like he did Saturday night. McCall arrived at FSU as the second-highest-rated member of the Seminoles' 2022 signing class behind only offensive lineman Julian Armella. It's not to say McCall, the No. 69 overall recruit and No. 5 safety in the 2022 class, has been bad this preseason. It's just that FSU's coaches have been waiting for that 'wow' moment, which they say he delivered under the flourescent lights of FSU's indoor practice facility early in FSU's first preseason scrimmage. "I think it was one of his first plays. I've been teasing with Sam that I've been waiting," Norvell said. "He got the first opportunity, the ball thrown his way and he was able to make a great interception."



Added FSU defensive coordinator Adam Fuller: “That looked like a veteran play. The interceptions that Sam makes, they look like real plays. He high-points balls, he has great body control when he goes up…It was really good to see him have some real positive plays today.” From what was said by the coaching staff after Saturday’s scrimmage, it appears McCall was only one of quite a few freshmen who made their marks. Even as FSU’s roster continues to improve under Norvell, a few true freshmen may carve out immediate roles. “We've got some newcomers who are gonna help this team and that's exciting,” Norvell said. Both Norvell and FSU offensive coordinator Alex Atkins praised the running backs for how tough and hard they ran in Saturday’s scrimmage. The first player mentioned by Norvell? True freshman Rodney Hill, who he said had quite a few explosive runs.



Hill has flashed quite a bit this preseason, showing his agility in space and impressively fast acceleration. It won’t be easy for him to break into the Seminoles’ running back rotation right away, but he made the most of his opportunity to get some run against and alongside more experienced units. “We're just throwing him out there, letting him get those reps and letting him go against some older competition. He was in there a couple of times with the older group,” Atkins said. “Just letting them guys get a feel and get to see what it's like and keep progressing and giving them more freedom to coach off and giving them more situations. “I think that's been the blessing of camp is that we're getting those guys in those situations and it's not just, 'Hey, you gotta rep all these other guys. These guys are just watching and holding bags.’ No, man, we've got some young guys getting some good work.”

