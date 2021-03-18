The Florida State football team conducted its fifth practice of the spring on Thursday. The Seminoles are officially one-third of the way through spring practice, and now it's time for a scrimmage. Head coach Mike Norvell confirmed after practice Thursday that his team will hold a situational scrimmage this Saturday morning. "We're going to get special-teams competitions throughout it," Norvell said. "Also, our main focus is going to be to try to put them in a variety of different looks. We want to make sure their awareness is where it needs to be. I want to put them in some challenging situations. "There will be a series that starts on the minus-1 yard line coming out. And there will be times when we have sudden change potentially inside the 10." ***Spring practice promo: 50% off + $25 Garnet & Gold eCard with new subscription***

*ALSO SEE: Complete breakdown of Thursday interviews with Norvell, DEs coach John Papuchis, players There likely will be some traditional scrimmage aspects as well, where the offense gets the ball at its own 30 and tries to march down the field. But Saturday will be about more than just standard execution. Norvell wants to put his team in difficult circumstances. He wants to see how it handles things not going well. "An opportunity to show their response to challenging situations," Norvell said. "We're going to get a good amount of work. I want to see a variety of guys get opportunities with the 1s and the 2s, to go out there and establish the role that they want. "That's the thing I've told these guys since the beginning of spring ball is: You're going to define the role that you have on this team. ... The role that you want, you've got to go work for it."

Injury updates

Two players who likely won't get a chance to work for a role in Saturday's scrimmage are freshman quarterback Chubba Purdy and freshman offensive lineman Thomas Shrader. Shrader went down with a leg injury in the middle or practice on Thursday and did not return. Norvell said he would be evaluated in the coming days. *ALSO SEE: Live practice notes, observations And Purdy, who struggled with a collarbone injury in the fall, won't be practicing again this spring. "He's had a really good first four practices," Norvell said. "We're going to focus the rest of the spring with him on his rehabilitation process and getting back to 100 percent as we get going into the summer program. "The growth and development he's had mentally ... he's done some good things. We just want to make sure in all aspects he's going to be 100 percent once we get going for our summer program."

NCAA recruiting dead period winding down?