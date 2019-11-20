Warchant TV: Haggins on staff shakeup, big picture look at Florida
Odell Haggins begins his third week leading the charge as interim coach for Florida State Football. On Wednesday he discusses the play of Jordan Travis, the elevation of Mario Edwards Sr. from his previous analyst role and some big picture thoughts on the regular season finale vs. Florida.
