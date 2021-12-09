FSU Football hosts big recruiting weekend with signing day approaching
The early signing period is less than a week away, and this is the last big recruiting weekend before recruits get their chance to sign on the dotted line.
Florida State is making the most of the opportunity with a big weekend, featuring visits from high school stars and transfer candidates.
Here's a breakdown of each expected visitor and where things stand for the Seminoles right now with each.
The Skinny on WR Mycah Pittman & FSU (Oregon transfer) (Official visit)
There's no question that FSU needs impact wide receivers in this class. We hear they'd like to land a couple of transfers, and Pittman has been the most consistent name we have heard throughout the process. There's a long-standing connection with FSU offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, and I get the impression the 'Noles feel they are in a good spot here, despite Pittman taking an official visit to Arizona State.
Pittman hasn't listed a timeline for his decision, but those close to his recruitment feel it could come before the end of the early signing period. Some of the keys during this visit will be how Pittman connects with the Seminoles' players and coaches, what he thinks of Tallahassee and how he would be featured in FSU's offense. The relationship with Dillingham will be important, and we also believe Pittman likes the idea of being in Florida. So if this visit goes well, I believe the 'Noles are in a good spot here.
The Skinny on OL Julian Armella & FSU (Official visit)
The big official visit weekend is finally here for Armella and FSU. But honestly, this visit is more about his mother getting to feel comfortable with Tallahassee and the FSU campus and people, and that will be the ultimate focus. I get the impression that Armella loves the coaching staff and is sold on everything FSU is doing, and where the program is going. As I have said for a few weeks, I like the position that FSU is in with this race -- especially with Armella visiting FSU last and right before he's set to decide on Dec. 15. Along with his mother's feelings about the visit -- and getting her stamp of approval -- the biggest thing for Armella this weekend is probably spending time with the current players. If all of that goes well, I expect Armella will sign with the 'Noles based on everything I've picked up in this recruitment.
