After 48 hours of debate and discussion about the Clemson game that wasn't, Florida State's football coaches turned their full attention Tuesday to their own team and preparation for this Saturday's game against Virginia.

And they weren't exactly thrilled with what they saw.

First-year head coach Mike Norvell, who has been largely complimentary of the Seminoles' practices in recent weeks, was not happy with the "inconsistencies" that occurred throughout practice.

"There were some good moments," Norvell said, "but there were definitely some times when we were not as focused and prepared to go out there and give everything we have ... that's something we've got to get corrected. We've got to continue to coach that standard and expectation on a more consistent basis.

"Obviously, if we can't do that at practice, it's going to be extremely difficult to do it on on the field during a game time."

It wasn't all bad.

Norvell said there were some bright spots for individual players and groups, but after seeing positive strides for most of the last month, he was disappointed by what he described as "a step back" on Tuesday.

And he made that point clear when speaking to the team after practice, issuing them a challenge to come back better the rest of this week.

"We've got to live up to the expectation of what our program requires," Norvell said. "That's something that has to be developed here. We are a part of one of the greatest programs in the history of college football. There is an expectation for how we need to prepare, how we need to operate, how we need to conduct ourselves.

"And it's the responsibility of anybody that puts on that jersey to go out there and live up to that standard."

As he closes in on the end of his first season as Florida State's head coach, it has been a constant battle for Norvell and his staff to bring the best out of their players each day in practice. But the good days seem to be outnumbering the rest.

Freshman quarterback Tate Rodemaker looks to throw a pass at N.C. State.
Freshman quarterback Tate Rodemaker looks to throw a pass at N.C. State. (Courtesy of the ACC)
