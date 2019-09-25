Compared to what they looked like this time last year, the numbers are staggering.

One year after finishing with just 706 yards and six rushing touchdowns in 12 games, Florida State tailback Cam Akers is on pace to exceed both of those numbers by the midway point of this season.

Through four games, Akers already has the six rushing touchdowns in hand. He also has racked up 499 yards on the ground, which averages out to nearly 125 per game. His average-yards-per-carry also has soared from 4.4 to 5.1

But when it comes to the junior tailback's performance so far this season, the numbers only tell part of the story.

