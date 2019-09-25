FSU Football Insider Report: Akers provides thunder with his lightning
Compared to what they looked like this time last year, the numbers are staggering.
One year after finishing with just 706 yards and six rushing touchdowns in 12 games, Florida State tailback Cam Akers is on pace to exceed both of those numbers by the midway point of this season.
Through four games, Akers already has the six rushing touchdowns in hand. He also has racked up 499 yards on the ground, which averages out to nearly 125 per game. His average-yards-per-carry also has soared from 4.4 to 5.1
But when it comes to the junior tailback's performance so far this season, the numbers only tell part of the story.
It's the way that Akers is running that is perhaps most impressive. The 5-foot-11, 212-pounder has always been know for being a powerful runner, but this season he has turned into a battering ram.
He runs through arm tackles as if they don't exist, and he frequently sends defenders sprawling after contact.
"I think I've got a chip on my shoulder," Akers said before practice on Tuesday.
That seems like a safe bet.
During this past Saturday's game against Louisville, Akers had at least two opportunities to go out of bounds after nice gains, but instead lowered his shoulder and blasted Cardinal defenders.
"I'm not shying away from contact," he said. "So whenever I've got to enforce my will, I will."
When asked if he weighs the pros and cons of embracing that extra contact, even at the end of runs, Akers said the Seminoles' offense needs everything he can give it.
"Every yard counts, every inch counts," he said. "It all adds up."
