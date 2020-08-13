While those missed workouts were frustrating for that group at the time, there's a chance they might result in a net positive for the entire 23-member freshman class.

The Seminoles seven early enrollees still had the opportunity to get a head start on college classes and to take part in the team's "Tour of Duty" conditioning sessions in February, but they ended up participating in just three spring practices before everything came to a halt.

When Florida State's spring drills were cut short due to the coronavirus on March 12, it seemed as if enrolling early had been a wasted opportunity for freshmen such as quarterback Tate Rodemaker, receiver Bryan Robinson and linebacker Stephen Dix Jr.

To help schools make up for the time they missed in the spring, the NCAA passed a measure this summer that allowed college football teams to hold two weeks of "enhanced" training leading up to preseason camp.

Beginning on July 24, they were given a total of 20 hours each week to be spent on walk-throughs on the practice fields, strength training, team meetings and film study.

While the players were not allowed to wear helmets or even use a football during those walk-throughs, they did get the chance to go over plays on offense, defense and special teams, and to prepare for all of the communication that takes place between plays.

FSU head coach Mike Norvell said the Seminoles held those walk-throughs six days each week, and after just a few days of preseason camp, he already can tell how much the players learned during that time -- especially the incoming freshmen.

"I think some of these guys are going to put themselves in a better position because of the walk-throughs that we were able to have beforehand," Norvell said after Wednesday's practice, the Seminoles' first in full pads. "I'm excited. We definitely have some young guys who can put themselves in position (to contribute)."

With a defensive depth chart filled with experienced players, it might be difficult for many true freshmen to make a major impact on that side of the ball. Linebacker could provide the greatest opportunity, given the Seminoles' struggles at that position in recent years, and Norvell has already praised all three freshman linebackers in camp.

On Wednesday, Norvell singled out Stephen Dix Jr. and DJ Lundy for flashing with some nice plays, and he has previously praised Jayion McCluster.