But when it comes to learning the playbook being installed by head coach Mike Norvell and offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, and getting a feel for their coaching styles, Rodemaker believes he's on an equal footing with redshirt junior James Blackman and redshirt sophomore Jordan Travis.

Yes, he still needs to get bigger and stronger (he already has gained nine pounds since arriving in January). And yes, he needs to work on his footwork (he said the coaches are working with him on taking shorter strides on his drops).

Though he technically should still be in high school right now, Tate Rodemaker doesn't feel at a huge disadvantage in the early stages of Florida State's quarterback competition.

That's part of why he wanted to enroll in January as opposed to arriving in the summer.

"Basically, everybody on offense is a freshman," Rodemaker said after FSU's first spring practice on Saturday. "Just learning the playbook and stuff. So I think that was a huge upside for me coming in early."

Rodemaker, whose father is a longtime high school coach in Georgia, has been immersed in the Seminoles' playbook since the players first received it. But he added that the coaches have only started installing "phase two" of a much larger package.

"It's a pretty big playbook," Rodemaker said. "We barely got any of it right now. But we're just running what we can out there. So I'm learning pretty good."

When it comes to understanding schemes and picking things up in the meeting room, Rodemaker said Blackman has been ahead of the class so far. That stands to reason since he has already played in four different college offenses.

Blackman started as a true freshman under Jimbo Fisher, then redshirted in Willie Taggart's first season. Blackman then started for most of last season under former offensive coordinator Kendal Briles, and now he's learning a system from Norvell and Dillingham.

While going through another transition -- playing for his fourth position coach and fourth offensive coordinator in four years -- is less than ideal, Blackman said he is excited about what he's seen so far from the new regime.

"Honestly, just the coaching," he said. "The way they detail things, the focus that we have on things,, and the way they push you. They're ready to rip you at any time, and you've just got to be ready to respond."