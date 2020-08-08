FSU Football Insider Report: QBs impress, Dent back 'home' at corner
Mike Norvell liked a lot about his first day of preseason practices as Florida State's head football coach.
He appreciated the players' efforts to compete at the fast-paced tempo the coaches desired. The Seminoles weren't quite where they needed to be in that area, but Norvell could see their drive.
And he also was impressed with the players' knowledge of the offense, defense and special teams; they clearly had done their homework to prepare for the start of camp.
But as he recapped Friday's first two practices -- half of the Seminoles' roster participated in a morning practice and the other half went in the early afternoon -- nothing seemed to bring Norvell more excitement than the play of his four quarterbacks.
"I thought we threw and caught the ball at a much higher rate than where we had at any of the first three practices [in the spring], which was definitely pleasing," Norvell said.
Granted, that wasn't a very high bar to clear.
When the Seminoles took the field for three spring practices in March, just before the coronavirus pandemic caused a shutdown of college athletics, the quarterbacks would not have been described as sharp in the passing game. All three struggled with their accuracy and decision-making.
To be fair, they were all still in the initial stages of learning Norvell's offense.
True freshman Tate Rodemaker had only been on campus for a couple of months. Redshirt sophomore Jordan Travis was learning his third offensive system in three years, and redshirt junior James Blackman was learning his fourth offense in four seasons.
While the quarantine wasn't good for getting in physical repetition -- FSU's quarterbacks hadn't thrown passes in front of their coaches in nearly five months -- Norvell said Friday's practices showed that they definitely have put in the time to learn the mental aspects of the position.
"These guys have had to take a lot of ownership of film study, of spending their own extra individual time, getting their footwork and things like that," Norvell said. "That's critical in this offense."
The Seminoles' first-year head coach seemed pleased with all four of the scholarship signal-callers -- Blackman, Travis, Rodemaker and fellow true freshman Chubba Purdy. But he and FSU's players sounded most excited about the fourth-year junior Blackman.
They said Blackman exuded a confidence that wasn't evident during the spring.
"James had, by far, his best day of the four I've got to see (dating back to spring practice)," Norvell said.
"It's very obvious that he has the best grasp of the offense," redshirt senior center Andrew Boselli said. "He just takes command out there. And I mean, Coach Norvell's and Coach [Kenny] Dillingham's system is not simple -- especially the quarterback position. You've got to basically be kind of accountable for everyone at all times. I think J-Black does a great job of doing that."
