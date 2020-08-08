Granted, that wasn't a very high bar to clear.

When the Seminoles took the field for three spring practices in March, just before the coronavirus pandemic caused a shutdown of college athletics, the quarterbacks would not have been described as sharp in the passing game. All three struggled with their accuracy and decision-making.

To be fair, they were all still in the initial stages of learning Norvell's offense.

True freshman Tate Rodemaker had only been on campus for a couple of months. Redshirt sophomore Jordan Travis was learning his third offensive system in three years, and redshirt junior James Blackman was learning his fourth offense in four seasons.

While the quarantine wasn't good for getting in physical repetition -- FSU's quarterbacks hadn't thrown passes in front of their coaches in nearly five months -- Norvell said Friday's practices showed that they definitely have put in the time to learn the mental aspects of the position.

"These guys have had to take a lot of ownership of film study, of spending their own extra individual time, getting their footwork and things like that," Norvell said. "That's critical in this offense."

The Seminoles' first-year head coach seemed pleased with all four of the scholarship signal-callers -- Blackman, Travis, Rodemaker and fellow true freshman Chubba Purdy. But he and FSU's players sounded most excited about the fourth-year junior Blackman.

They said Blackman exuded a confidence that wasn't evident during the spring.

"James had, by far, his best day of the four I've got to see (dating back to spring practice)," Norvell said.

"It's very obvious that he has the best grasp of the offense," redshirt senior center Andrew Boselli said. "He just takes command out there. And I mean, Coach Norvell's and Coach [Kenny] Dillingham's system is not simple -- especially the quarterback position. You've got to basically be kind of accountable for everyone at all times. I think J-Black does a great job of doing that."