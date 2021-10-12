FSU Football Insider: Wilson talks 'Jumpman' celebration; Gibbons honored

Ontaria "Pokey" Wilson had maybe the worst game of his Florida State football career one week earlier against Syracuse.

He fumbled a punt and also failed to catch a lateral pass inside the 10-yard line that teammate Andrew Parchment alertly turned into a touchdown.

So, how did the senior receiver respond to his disappointing performance when he returned to action this past Saturday against North Carolina?

By having the first two-touchdown game of his FSU career, one of which included a "Jumpman" celebration against the school that will always be associated with Michael Jordan and Nike.

