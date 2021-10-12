FSU Football Insider: Wilson talks 'Jumpman' celebration; Gibbons honored
Ontaria "Pokey" Wilson had maybe the worst game of his Florida State football career one week earlier against Syracuse.
He fumbled a punt and also failed to catch a lateral pass inside the 10-yard line that teammate Andrew Parchment alertly turned into a touchdown.
So, how did the senior receiver respond to his disappointing performance when he returned to action this past Saturday against North Carolina?
By having the first two-touchdown game of his FSU career, one of which included a "Jumpman" celebration against the school that will always be associated with Michael Jordan and Nike.
"Just before the game, I was looking at their jerseys and I'd seen the Jordan logo on it," Wilson said after Tuesday's practice. "So I was like, 'If I score, that's going to be my celebration.'"
It became a mini-viral video on social media Saturday afternoon, and Wilson said the reaction is still ongoing.
"So many people, it's like endless," Wilson said. "People are still hitting me up about it."
The story wouldn't be nearly as fun if the Seminoles' offense hadn't played so well in Chapel Hill. And if FSU hadn't left with a 35-25 victory.
Part of the reason for that victory was the play of Florida State's much-maligned wide receivers, who had by far their best game of the season.
Wilson, in particular. He had two catches on the day.
The first was a 32-yard touchdown on a post route where he beat the UNC defender, and quarterback Jordan Travis floated it in perfectly for the score.
The second was a 6-yard TD in which he went in motion before the snap, sprinted to the pylon and was wide open in the end zone. He made a sliding catch right before hitting the sideline.
"It just felt good, knowing we come in day in and day out, working hard every day," Wilson said. "To see the results on the field come as well felt so good. To see the work pay off."
