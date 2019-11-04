Warchant.com managing editor Ira Schoffel and senior writer Corey Clark shares their thoughts on the firing of Willie Taggart through the lens of athletics director David Coburn who met with the media on Monday to outline the reasons for parting ways with the coach at this time. Odell Haggins was also officially introduced as the interim coach for a second time in as many years and they provide insight into why that could be a bigger challenge this time around.

