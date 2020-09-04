For the second straight year, Florida State defensive tackle Marvin Wilson and wide receiver Tamorrion Terry were named to the Preseason All-ACC team.

This year, Wilson and Terry have company.

Cornerback Asante Samuel and safety Hamsah Nasirildeen also were named to the squad, which was voted on by conference media.

As a team, FSU was picked to finish seventh in the conference.

