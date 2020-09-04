FSU Football lands 4 players on preseason All-ACC team; 'Noles picked 7th
For the second straight year, Florida State defensive tackle Marvin Wilson and wide receiver Tamorrion Terry were named to the Preseason All-ACC team.
This year, Wilson and Terry have company.
Cornerback Asante Samuel and safety Hamsah Nasirildeen also were named to the squad, which was voted on by conference media.
As a team, FSU was picked to finish seventh in the conference.
Wilson, Terry and Samuel were the top vote-getters at their respective positions.
Wilson, a senior, was injured late in the 2019 season but still finished with 44 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and a team-high 5.0 sacks.
Terry, a redshirt junior, already ranks among the top 15 receivers in FSU history in several categories, and he holds the school record with five touchdown receptions of 70-plus yards.
Nasirildeen recorded 101 tackles last season, and Samuel was credited with 14 pass breakups.
The Seminoles open the 2020 season against visiting Georgia Tech on Sept. 12 (3:30 p.m., ABC).
ACC Preseason Poll (First-place votes in parenthesis, followed by total points)
1. Clemson (132) – 2008 (also picked to win ACC Football Championship Game)
2. Notre Dame (2) – 1824
3. North Carolina – 1682
4. Louisville – 1434
5. Virginia Tech – 1318
6. Miami – 1280
7. Florida State – 1177
8. Pitt – 1132
9. Virginia – 994
10. Wake Forest – 659
11. NC State – 634
12. Duke – 618
13. Boston College – 532
14. Syracuse – 449
15. Georgia Tech – 339
2020 All-ACC Preseason Football Team(Total votes in parenthesis)
Offense
WR – Tamorrion Terry, Florida State (100)
WR – Tutu Atwell, Louisville (96)
WR – Dazz Newsome, North Carolina (75)
TE – Brevin Jordan, Miami (77)
AP – Michael Carter, North Carolina (82)
OT – Jackson Carman, Clemson (64)
OT – Ben Petrula, Boston College (61)
OG – Zion Johnson, Boston College (78)
OG – Aaron Banks, Notre Dame (34)
C – Jimmy Morrissey, Pitt (80)
QB – Trevor Lawrence, Clemson (131)
RB – Travis Etienne, Clemson (133)
RB – Javian Hawkins, Louisville (80)
Defense
DE – Carlos Basham Jr., Wake Forest (89)
DE – Patrick Jones II, Pitt (37)
DT – Marvin Wilson, Florida State (108)
DT – Tyler Davis, Clemson (75)
LB – Chazz Surratt, North Carolina (106)
LB – Rayshard Ashby, Virginia Tech (66)
LB – Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame (47)
CB – Asante Samuel Jr., Florida State (90)
CB – Derion Kendrick, Clemson (85)
S – Paris Ford, Pitt (62)
S – Hamsah Nasirildeen, Florida State (56)
Special Teams
PK – Nick Sciba, Wake Forest (69)
P – Trenton Gill, NC State (43)
SP – Damond Philyaw-Johnson, Duke (48)
ACC Player of the Year
1. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson – 1002.
Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson – 303.
Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina – 14.
Chazz Surratt, LB, North Carolina – 15.
Ian Book, QB, Notre Dame – 16.
Carlos Basham Jr., DE, Wake Forest – 1
