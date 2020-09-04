 Four Seminoles named to preseason All-ACC football team
For the second straight year, Florida State defensive tackle Marvin Wilson and wide receiver Tamorrion Terry were named to the Preseason All-ACC team.

This year, Wilson and Terry have company.

Cornerback Asante Samuel and safety Hamsah Nasirildeen also were named to the squad, which was voted on by conference media.

As a team, FSU was picked to finish seventh in the conference.

Wilson, Terry and Samuel were the top vote-getters at their respective positions.

Wilson, a senior, was injured late in the 2019 season but still finished with 44 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and a team-high 5.0 sacks.

Terry, a redshirt junior, already ranks among the top 15 receivers in FSU history in several categories, and he holds the school record with five touchdown receptions of 70-plus yards.

Nasirildeen recorded 101 tackles last season, and Samuel was credited with 14 pass breakups.

The Seminoles open the 2020 season against visiting Georgia Tech on Sept. 12 (3:30 p.m., ABC).

ACC Preseason Poll (First-place votes in parenthesis, followed by total points)

1. Clemson (132) – 2008 (also picked to win ACC Football Championship Game)

2. Notre Dame (2) – 1824

3. North Carolina – 1682

4. Louisville – 1434

5. Virginia Tech – 1318

6. Miami – 1280

7. Florida State – 1177

8. Pitt – 1132

9. Virginia – 994

10. Wake Forest – 659

11. NC State – 634

12. Duke – 618

13. Boston College – 532

14. Syracuse – 449

15. Georgia Tech – 339


2020 All-ACC Preseason Football Team(Total votes in parenthesis)

Offense

WR – Tamorrion Terry, Florida State (100)

WR – Tutu Atwell, Louisville (96)

WR – Dazz Newsome, North Carolina (75)

TE – Brevin Jordan, Miami (77)

AP – Michael Carter, North Carolina (82)

OT – Jackson Carman, Clemson (64)

OT – Ben Petrula, Boston College (61)

OG – Zion Johnson, Boston College (78)

OG – Aaron Banks, Notre Dame (34)

C – Jimmy Morrissey, Pitt (80)

QB – Trevor Lawrence, Clemson (131)

RB – Travis Etienne, Clemson (133)

RB – Javian Hawkins, Louisville (80)

Defense

DE – Carlos Basham Jr., Wake Forest (89)

DE – Patrick Jones II, Pitt (37)

DT – Marvin Wilson, Florida State (108)

DT – Tyler Davis, Clemson (75)

LB – Chazz Surratt, North Carolina (106)

LB – Rayshard Ashby, Virginia Tech (66)

LB – Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame (47)

CB – Asante Samuel Jr., Florida State (90)

CB – Derion Kendrick, Clemson (85)

S – Paris Ford, Pitt (62)

S – Hamsah Nasirildeen, Florida State (56)

Special Teams

PK – Nick Sciba, Wake Forest (69)

P – Trenton Gill, NC State (43)

SP – Damond Philyaw-Johnson, Duke (48)

ACC Player of the Year

1. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson – 1002.

Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson – 303.

Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina – 14.

Chazz Surratt, LB, North Carolina – 15.

Ian Book, QB, Notre Dame – 16.

Carlos Basham Jr., DE, Wake Forest – 1

