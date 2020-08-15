The Florida State football team is clearing going "big" with its wide receiver recruiting for the class of 2021. The Seminoles already had one tall target committed in South Carolina wideout Joshua Burrell, and now they have added 6-foot, 5-inch IMG receiver Malik McClain to the mix. McClain announced his commitment Saturday morning on Twitter. FOOTBALL PROMO ENDS MONDAY! 25% off, $25 eCard to Garnet & Gold and 3 free months

I want to thank god and my family. 🙏🏾For supporting me through the recruitment process. Thank all my coaches and trainers to help me get to where I am now. I will be committed to Florida State University‼️🍢 #GoNoles 🍢 @Marcus_davis1 @r81dugans @KennyDillingham @Coach_Norvell pic.twitter.com/rFL0QWyteH — Malik McClain (@MalikMcClain11) August 15, 2020

McClain, who is currently a three-star prospect according to Rivals, lists offers from Miami, Penn State, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss and others. He hails from Alabama but plays for the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. McClain becomes the Seminoles' 15th commitment for the class of 2021 and the second receiver, joining the 6-3, 212-pound Burrell. *ALSO SEE: Warchant recruiting analyst Michael Langston breaks down the commitment *ALSO SEE: Rivals analyst Rob Cassidy calls McClain a great red-zone weapon