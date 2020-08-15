 FSU lands commitment from IMG wide receiver Malik McClain
FSU football lands commitment from 6-5 IMG wide receiver

Ira Schoffel • Warchant
Managing Editor
@iraschoffel
Ira has covered Florida State for more than 15 years and college football for more than 25 years. He is a former sports editor and columnist at the Tallahassee Democrat and other outlets.

The Florida State football team is clearing going "big" with its wide receiver recruiting for the class of 2021.

The Seminoles already had one tall target committed in South Carolina wideout Joshua Burrell, and now they have added 6-foot, 5-inch IMG receiver Malik McClain to the mix.

McClain announced his commitment Saturday morning on Twitter.

McClain, who is currently a three-star prospect according to Rivals, lists offers from Miami, Penn State, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss and others. He hails from Alabama but plays for the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

McClain becomes the Seminoles' 15th commitment for the class of 2021 and the second receiver, joining the 6-3, 212-pound Burrell.

{{ article.author_name }}