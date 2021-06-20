FSU Football lands commitment from linebacker Omar Graham Jr.

When he wrapped up his multi-day official visit to Florida State last weekend, Fort Lauderdale linebacker Omar Graham Jr. described it as a perfect 10 and said the Seminoles were the No. 1 school in his recruitment.

On Sunday evening, he took that statement to another level.

During a live Instagram announcement, the three-star prospect made a public commitment to the Florida State Seminoles. He becomes FSU's ninth commitment for the 2022 class and the first linebacker in that group.

