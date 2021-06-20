FSU Football lands commitment from linebacker Omar Graham Jr.
When he wrapped up his multi-day official visit to Florida State last weekend, Fort Lauderdale linebacker Omar Graham Jr. described it as a perfect 10 and said the Seminoles were the No. 1 school in his recruitment.
On Sunday evening, he took that statement to another level.
During a live Instagram announcement, the three-star prospect made a public commitment to the Florida State Seminoles. He becomes FSU's ninth commitment for the 2022 class and the first linebacker in that group.
When he left Tallahassee one week ago, Graham wasn't quite ready to announce his decision or even a decision date. But it was fairly obvious that the Seminoles were going to be his choice.
“They really put themselves above all the other schools. I couldn’t wait for this visit,” Graham said at the time. “Just the defensive staff, offensive staff too. Just the priority they that they showed me I was.”
Graham originally had additional visits scheduled to Penn State and Auburn, but he canceled those after his trip to Tallahassee.
With Graham's commitment, the Seminoles moved up Sunday to No. 8 in the Rivals team recruiting rankings.
