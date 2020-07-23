The Florida State football team picked up its 14th commitment for the Class of 2021, and this one was a bit of a surprise. Defensive end Byron Turner, a three-star prospect out of New Orleans, announced on Twitter on Thursday morning that he has committed to the 'Noles. FSU extended an offer to Turner in late June, and it took less than a month for him to make his pledge to the 'Noles even though he isn't able to visit campus right now because of the coronavirus pandemic. Don't miss out on our great football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial

Turner boasts more than 30 scholarship offers, including schools like Florida, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Nebraska and Arkansas. Turner told Rivals earlier this year -- before he received the FSU offer -- that he likely wouldn't make a decision until after the summer. "I want to try and narrow things down before the season starts this year, so I'll have a decision by the end or the middle of the season," he said this spring. "It's still a pretty tight race." Defensive end is a huge position of need in this class for FSU, and Turner is the Seminoles' second commitment at that position. FSU earlier landed a commitment from DE Joshua Farmer from nearby Havana, Fla. Turner, who is listed at 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds, is rated the No. 9 player in the state of Louisiana, as the Seminoles continue to benefit from recruiting coordinator David Johnson's strong ties to that state. The Seminoles landed Louisiana athletes Corey Wren and Ja'Khi Douglas in the class of 2020.