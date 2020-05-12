FSU football lands commitment from Rivals250 Texas cornerback
Florida State fans have been hoping to see a spark in recruiting for awhile, and the Seminoles definitely got their wish on Tuesday.
Four-star Texas cornerback Hunter Washington, the nation's 11th-ranked prospect at his position, announced he has committed to the Seminoles over LSU, Oklahoma and numerous other major programs.
Washington made his announcement with a commitment video on social media:
(7)00% C O M M I T T E D❗️ pic.twitter.com/psVEyt1EfT— Hunter Washington 🏝 (@Hunter_DB7) May 12, 2020
Washington is FSU's sixth commitment for the Class of 2021 and the first high school prospect to pull the trigger for the 'Noles in nearly a month.
College football recruiting is a relationship business, and that is exactly how the Seminoles pulled off this one.
Washington has had a longstanding bond with FSU defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson, dating back to when Woodson was on Auburn's staff. And that relationship paved the way for Tuesday's commitment.
"He's a great coach that I feel comfortable with," Washington said earlier this year when the Seminoles officially extended an offer.
Washington was expected to visit FSU in the spring, but that trip had to be put on hold because of the coronavirus outbreak. That didn't affect his interest in the school, however.
While communicating almost daily with the FSU staff, Washington also has developed a strong relationship with head coach Mike Norvell and others on the staff.
Washington is Florida State's first commitment since Ocala, Fla., offensive lineman Jake Slaughter made his pledge on April 13.
Stay connected with Warchant.com for more on Washington's commitment.