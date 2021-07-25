FSU Football lands commitment from South Florida DT

In-person college football recruiting opened back up on Sunday, and the Florida State Seminoles are once again off and running.

South Florida defensive tackle Daniel Lyons, a three-star prospect from Homestead, Fla., informed FSU's coaches Sunday he plans to sign with the Seminoles.

He is the Seminoles' 17th commitment for the Class of 2022 and strengthens a class that ranks in the Top 5 nationally. He joins OL Daughtry Richardson, who also committed Sunday.

