FSU Football lands commitment from South Florida DT
In-person college football recruiting opened back up on Sunday, and the Florida State Seminoles are once again off and running.
South Florida defensive tackle Daniel Lyons, a three-star prospect from Homestead, Fla., informed FSU's coaches Sunday he plans to sign with the Seminoles.
He is the Seminoles' 17th commitment for the Class of 2022 and strengthens a class that ranks in the Top 5 nationally. He joins OL Daughtry Richardson, who also committed Sunday.
Lyons, who is listed at 6-foot-5 and 285 pounds, is the second defensive tackle to commit to the Seminoles in the past month.
FSU landed four-star Bishop Thomas in late June.
The 'Noles also secured a June commitment from four-star Antavious Woody, who was coveted by FSU as an offensive lineman but could also play on the other side of the ball.
