It's been a surprisingly active week for Florida State football's 2022 recruiting class.

On Monday night, the Seminoles lost their lone 2022 commitment as Clearwater, Fla., linebacker Melvin Jordan announced he was opening things back up.

But it didn't take long for Florida State to strike back with that class as highly touted Suwanee, Ga., defensive back Travis Hunter announced on Tuesday he has committed to the Seminoles after a visit to Tallahassee early this week.

