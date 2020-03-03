FSU football lands commitment from talented 2022 DB after visit
It's been a surprisingly active week for Florida State football's 2022 recruiting class.
On Monday night, the Seminoles lost their lone 2022 commitment as Clearwater, Fla., linebacker Melvin Jordan announced he was opening things back up.
But it didn't take long for Florida State to strike back with that class as highly touted Suwanee, Ga., defensive back Travis Hunter announced on Tuesday he has committed to the Seminoles after a visit to Tallahassee early this week.
Don't miss out on our great football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial
Here is Hunter's announcement on Twitter:
100% committed 🍢🍢 @Coach_Norvell @Coach_MWoodson @FSUFootball @Frfountain2002 @GregoryLenny @CHHS_Sports pic.twitter.com/hzL1CWWHf6— Travis Hunter (@TravisHunterJr) March 3, 2020
The decision wasn't exactly a shocker as Hunter raved about his visit to FSU on Monday.
"Great day. Had a really good time," Hunter said. "Just spending time with the coaches, getting to know them, taking pictures with them and get to catch up. I'll be back right before the spring game or at the spring game. I've mostly been dealing with Coach Woodson (defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson) even back to when he was at Auburn. He's like a best friend. We talk every day, every night."