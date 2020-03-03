News More News
FSU football lands commitment from talented 2022 DB after visit

Michael Langston • Warchant
Recruiting Analyst
@MichaelWarchant
Recruiting analyst for Warchant for seven years and have been in the business for over 17 years.

It's been a surprisingly active week for Florida State football's 2022 recruiting class.

On Monday night, the Seminoles lost their lone 2022 commitment as Clearwater, Fla., linebacker Melvin Jordan announced he was opening things back up.

But it didn't take long for Florida State to strike back with that class as highly touted Suwanee, Ga., defensive back Travis Hunter announced on Tuesday he has committed to the Seminoles after a visit to Tallahassee early this week.

2022 DB Travis Hunter has committed to Florida State football.
2022 DB Travis Hunter has committed to Florida State football.

Here is Hunter's announcement on Twitter:

The decision wasn't exactly a shocker as Hunter raved about his visit to FSU on Monday.

"Great day. Had a really good time," Hunter said. "Just spending time with the coaches, getting to know them, taking pictures with them and get to catch up. I'll be back right before the spring game or at the spring game. I've mostly been dealing with Coach Woodson (defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson) even back to when he was at Auburn. He's like a best friend. We talk every day, every night."

