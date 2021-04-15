Florida State was the first college to offer Virginia athlete Brian Courtney a scholarship, and the versatile prospect is apparently not waiting for many others to jump on board.

Less than three weeks after receiving that offer, Courtney announced Thursday that he's committing to the Seminoles.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pounder plays quarterback in high school but says the Seminoles are recruiting him as an athlete who likely will line up at tight end in college.