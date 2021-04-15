FSU Football lands commitment from versatile Virginia athlete
Florida State was the first college to offer Virginia athlete Brian Courtney a scholarship, and the versatile prospect is apparently not waiting for many others to jump on board.
Less than three weeks after receiving that offer, Courtney announced Thursday that he's committing to the Seminoles.
The 6-foot-3, 225-pounder plays quarterback in high school but says the Seminoles are recruiting him as an athlete who likely will line up at tight end in college.
Extremely excited to announce that I have committed to @FSUFootball🍢@Coach_Norvell @KennyDillingham @CoachCarter_FSU @ThomsenChris @RyanBartow @Coach_Marve #tribe22— Brian Courtney (@Brian_Courtney4) April 15, 2021
Pic creds @MarshallMattis1 pic.twitter.com/MjPk05izpm
"I was surprised by the offer but very excited," Courtney told Warchant when he got the offer on March 26. "I know my coach has been talking with them. Today, I talked with Coach [Mike] Norvell. He really likes me as an athlete that can [play] all over the field. Then I talked with Coach [Kenny] Dillingham, and he really liked what I bring at tight end."
Courtney becomes FSU's eighth commitment for the Class of 2022.