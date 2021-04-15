 FSU football team snares commitment from Virginia athlete
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-15 11:51:00 -0500') }} football Edit

FSU Football lands commitment from versatile Virginia athlete

Ira Schoffel • Warchant
Managing Editor
@iraschoffel
Ira has covered Florida State for more than 15 years and college football for more than 25 years. He is a former sports editor and columnist at the Tallahassee Democrat and other outlets.

Florida State was the first college to offer Virginia athlete Brian Courtney a scholarship, and the versatile prospect is apparently not waiting for many others to jump on board.

Less than three weeks after receiving that offer, Courtney announced Thursday that he's committing to the Seminoles.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pounder plays quarterback in high school but says the Seminoles are recruiting him as an athlete who likely will line up at tight end in college.

"I was surprised by the offer but very excited," Courtney told Warchant when he got the offer on March 26. "I know my coach has been talking with them. Today, I talked with Coach [Mike] Norvell. He really likes me as an athlete that can [play] all over the field. Then I talked with Coach [Kenny] Dillingham, and he really liked what I bring at tight end."

Courtney becomes FSU's eighth commitment for the Class of 2022.

----------------------

Get the latest info, insider content and chat with FSU fans on the Premium Recruiting Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}