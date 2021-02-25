FSU Football lands first commitment for 2024 class
One week after landing a pair of commitments for the 2023 recruiting class, the Florida State Seminoles have now picked up a commitment from a prospect even further in the future.
Albany, Ga., athlete Kameron Davis, who plays quarterback for Dougherty High School but is projected as a running back, announced on social media Thursday that he is committing to the Seminoles.
Davis announced Wednesday that he had been offered scholarships by FSU for both football and baseball, and he committed one day later. He is considered a high-major prospect in both sports.
***Don't miss out on our exclusive Football coverage. Get your 30-day Free Trial***
100% Commited🙏🏾🍢🍢 @Coach_Norvell @Coach_MWoodson @FSUBaseball @FSUFootball @Mansell247 @harrison2121 @CoachNelsonFB @Rivals @DemetricDWarren @LemmingReport @DoughertyHigh #AllGloryToGod‼️ #Nolefam🍢🍢 pic.twitter.com/6R2fxSWkRZ— Kam Davis24 (@Kam_Davis24) February 25, 2021
In his post, Davis said Florida State has been his "dream school" since he was the age of 5.
Though just a freshman in high school, Davis is listed at 5-foot-10 and 190 pounds. He is Florida State's first commitment for the Class of 2024.
Here was FSU head coach Mike Norvell's post on Twitter shortly after Davis' announcement.
Great Day to be a Florida State Seminole!!!!! #Tribe24 just started with a Big Time addition and a dynamic #Playmaker that is coming to the #NoleFamily! Great days ahead in Tallahassee!! #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/zxHIWuEC4B— Mike Norvell (@Coach_Norvell) February 25, 2021
Stay connected with Warchant.com for more on this story.
----------------------
Get the latest info, insider content and chat with FSU fans on the Premium Recruiting Board