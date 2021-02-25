One week after landing a pair of commitments for the 2023 recruiting class, the Florida State Seminoles have now picked up a commitment from a prospect even further in the future.

Albany, Ga., athlete Kameron Davis, who plays quarterback for Dougherty High School but is projected as a running back, announced on social media Thursday that he is committing to the Seminoles.

Davis announced Wednesday that he had been offered scholarships by FSU for both football and baseball, and he committed one day later. He is considered a high-major prospect in both sports.

