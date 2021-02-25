 FSU lands first football commit for 2024 in Georgia's Kameron Davis
FSU Football lands first commitment for 2024 class

Ira Schoffel • Warchant
Managing Editor
Ira has covered Florida State for more than 15 years and college football for more than 25 years. He is a former sports editor and columnist at the Tallahassee Democrat and other outlets.

One week after landing a pair of commitments for the 2023 recruiting class, the Florida State Seminoles have now picked up a commitment from a prospect even further in the future.

Albany, Ga., athlete Kameron Davis, who plays quarterback for Dougherty High School but is projected as a running back, announced on social media Thursday that he is committing to the Seminoles.

Davis announced Wednesday that he had been offered scholarships by FSU for both football and baseball, and he committed one day later. He is considered a high-major prospect in both sports.

2024 running back Kameron Davis has committed to Florida State.
2024 running back Kameron Davis has committed to Florida State.

In his post, Davis said Florida State has been his "dream school" since he was the age of 5.

Though just a freshman in high school, Davis is listed at 5-foot-10 and 190 pounds. He is Florida State's first commitment for the Class of 2024.

Here was FSU head coach Mike Norvell's post on Twitter shortly after Davis' announcement.

