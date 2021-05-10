Florida State football coach Mike Norvell has been holding onto one or two scholarships this offseason in hopes that the Seminoles could secure help on the offensive line.

Well, the wait is over.

Notre Dame grad transfer Dillan Gibbons announced Monday that he is committing to Florida State. The Clearwater, Fla., native is a former three-star recruit who played 116 snaps last season for the Fighting Irish, including a start in the win over Syracuse.

