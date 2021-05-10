 FSU lands grad transfer offensive tackle Dillan Gibbons from Notre Dame
FSU football lands grad transfer OL from Notre Dame

Corey Clark • Warchant
Lead Writer

Florida State football coach Mike Norvell has been holding onto one or two scholarships this offseason in hopes that the Seminoles could secure help on the offensive line.

Well, the wait is over.

Notre Dame grad transfer Dillan Gibbons announced Monday that he is committing to Florida State. The Clearwater, Fla., native is a former three-star recruit who played 116 snaps last season for the Fighting Irish, including a start in the win over Syracuse.

Gibbons, who primarily played guard at Notre Dame, is a graduate student who graded out at 67.1 percent overall last season, according to Pro Football Focus. In total, he played 221 snaps in his career at Notre Dame, including experience in last year's ACC championship game and College Football Playoff.

On Notre Dame's official website, Gibbons is listed at 6-foot-4, 309 pounds.

Because he redshirted as a freshman in 2017 and then gets a year of eligibility for 2020 back because of COVID-19, Gibbons could have two more years of college eligibility remaining.

