FSU football lands grad transfer OL from Notre Dame
Florida State football coach Mike Norvell has been holding onto one or two scholarships this offseason in hopes that the Seminoles could secure help on the offensive line.
Well, the wait is over.
Notre Dame grad transfer Dillan Gibbons announced Monday that he is committing to Florida State. The Clearwater, Fla., native is a former three-star recruit who played 116 snaps last season for the Fighting Irish, including a start in the win over Syracuse.
Don't miss out on our great sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial!
Gibbons, who primarily played guard at Notre Dame, is a graduate student who graded out at 67.1 percent overall last season, according to Pro Football Focus. In total, he played 221 snaps in his career at Notre Dame, including experience in last year's ACC championship game and College Football Playoff.
On Notre Dame's official website, Gibbons is listed at 6-foot-4, 309 pounds.
Because he redshirted as a freshman in 2017 and then gets a year of eligibility for 2020 back because of COVID-19, Gibbons could have two more years of college eligibility remaining.
Stay connected with Warchant.com for more on this story.
----------------------------------------------------
Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council