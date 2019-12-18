FSU Football lands huge one as Rivals250 WR Robinson signs with 'Noles
Florida State's courtship of four-star wide receiver Bryan Robinson, which has been trending in a positive direction for most of the past year, culminated with a commitment to the Seminoles on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period.
The Palm Beach Central standout, who is considered one of the top 25 receivers in the country, signed with FSU after visiting Tallahassee for the Seminoles' big recruiting visit weekend.
The announcement comes just days after new FSU coach Mike Norvell announced that receivers coach Ron Dugans would be retained as part of the new coaching staff. Dugans has played an integral role in Robinson's recruitment since much earlier in his high school career.
Robinson was previously committed to Miami, but that was when Dugans was on the Hurricanes' staff. Robinson backed out of that commitment earlier this year and had been favoring the Seminoles for some time.
"Me and Coach Dugans are very close, and I'm very comfortable with him as a person and a coach," Robinson said earlier this year.
This marks the second straight year that the 'Noles landed a huge prospect from Palm Beach Central -- last year it was five-star defensive back Akeem Dent.
The Dent connection was a key piece of the puzzle for FSU.
"Me and Akeem probably talk twice a week," the four-star receiver said earlier. "He's loving FSU. He loves football. He lets me know about the process and what I'm going to see. He also prepared me so good in practice because he competes so hard."