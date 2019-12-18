Florida State's courtship of four-star wide receiver Bryan Robinson, which has been trending in a positive direction for most of the past year, culminated with a commitment to the Seminoles on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period.

The Palm Beach Central standout, who is considered one of the top 25 receivers in the country, signed with FSU after visiting Tallahassee for the Seminoles' big recruiting visit weekend.

The announcement comes just days after new FSU coach Mike Norvell announced that receivers coach Ron Dugans would be retained as part of the new coaching staff. Dugans has played an integral role in Robinson's recruitment since much earlier in his high school career.

