The athletic big man, who can play either on the line or standing up, becomes the Seminoles' third commitment for 2021.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound defensive end/linebacker from nearby Gadsden County, Fla., received a scholarship offer from FSU head coach Mike Norvell during Saturday's Junior Day, and he wasted no time in committing to the Seminoles.

Joshua Farmer isn't yet a big name in recruiting circles, but he clearly has made quite an impression on Florida State's coaching staff.

Extremely blessed to say I have committed to FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY🍢🍢 @Coach2Bless @Coreyfuller4 @FSUCoachJP @Coach_Norvell @successathletic @247Sports pic.twitter.com/R9DviyJQvf

"Coach Norvell was really happy," Farmer said of his commitment. "I felt this was the right time, especially after getting the offer. It really felt like home."

Farmer also hinted that another defensive commitment could be coming for the 'Noles.

"We are fixing to blow up," he said. "Got another one coming ... but no, I'm not going to say who. But it's coming."

Farmer earned first-team All-Big Bend honors this past season as a junior and has been picking up a number of offers in recent weeks, including Texas A&M, FSU, Nebraska and Maryland.

Even before making his commitment, Farmer sounded like he was sold on the Seminoles.

"I really liked it," Farmer said of Saturday's Junior Day event. "Coach Norvell is a great guy. ... Coach JP (defensive ends coach John Papuchis) really likes me. Feels I am what they want."

Farmer said the Seminoles project him as either a defensive end or an outside linebacker.