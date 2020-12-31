Parchment, who originally hails from Fort Lauderdale, was a standout for the Jayhawks in 2019 but saw his production decrease this past season as the Kansas offense fell on tough times during an 0-9 campaign. He was one of several KU players to enter the transfer portal in recent weeks.

On New Year's Eve, Norvell and the 'Noles landed a huge piece of that puzzle with Kansas senior receiver Andrew Parchment announcing on Twitter that he will finish his career with FSU.

As he wrapped up the early signing period earlier this month, Florida State football coach Mike Norvell said wide receiver would be one of the Seminoles' top priorities as they put the finishing touches on the 2021 roster.

Parchment has taken an interesting journey to Tallahassee.

The former Cypress Bay High School standout, who was listed by Kansas at 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds, started his college career at Northern Illinois. He later transferred to Iowa Central Community College before arriving at Kansas in 2019.

Parchment enjoyed a breakout season with the Jayhawks that year, catching 65 passes for 831 yards and seven touchdowns, and being named Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year.

He came into 2020 as a preseason first-team All-Big 12 selection, but those high expectations faded after a strong season opener against Coastal Carolina. Parchment caught six passes for 54 yards and a touchdown in that game, but he would only haul in 18 more passes for 143 yards and one score the rest of the season.

Parchment joins what should be a new-look receiver corps for the Seminoles in 2021.

While veterans Ontaria Wilson and Keyshawn Helton are expected to lead the group, FSU likely will need major contributions from newcomers including Parchment and high school signees Malik McClain and Joshua Burrell.

FSU likely will look to add at least one more receiver to this class, with New Orleans standout Destyn Hill considered a leading candidate.