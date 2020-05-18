The Florida State football team landed its second defensive back commitment in a week on Monday, and this one was somewhat of a surprise.

Kevin Knowles, a three-star prospect out of Hollywood, Fla., McArthur High, announced on Twitter Monday morning that he has committed to the Seminoles over an impressive list of offers.

While Knowles' name might be new to many Florida State fans, he is high on the list of several of the top college football programs in the country, including Georgia, Alabama, Clemson, Florida and Miami.

