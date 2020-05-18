FSU football lands surprise commit as South Florida DB jumps on board
The Florida State football team landed its second defensive back commitment in a week on Monday, and this one was somewhat of a surprise.
Kevin Knowles, a three-star prospect out of Hollywood, Fla., McArthur High, announced on Twitter Monday morning that he has committed to the Seminoles over an impressive list of offers.
While Knowles' name might be new to many Florida State fans, he is high on the list of several of the top college football programs in the country, including Georgia, Alabama, Clemson, Florida and Miami.
Tribe Leader🍢 #Blessed #Committed pic.twitter.com/gLQow9ovtY— Knowles Brother🤴🏾 (@flexxkp5) May 18, 2020
Knowles, who is the seventh commitment for FSU's 2021 class, announced the decision after speaking with head coach Mike Norvell and the Seminoles' staff. Just last week, FSU landed a commitment from four-star defensive back Hunter Washington of Katy, Texas.
Knowles visited FSU for a Junior Day earlier this year and seemed to hit it off with defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson.
"I had a really good time, and have a good feeling about the 'Noles," Knowles said at the time. "I have family in the area, and I like how the defense would fit me as a defensive back."
