The Skinny on DB Williams & FSU ; What to watch for on visit this weekend

Alabama safety Sidney Williams was a late addition to the visitor list. With FSU still waiting on a decision from major DB target Donovan Kaufman, it could be interesting to see how the Seminoles handle things with Williams this weekend. The Seminoles obviously will make sure that Williams knows he's a priority, but we wouldn't think they would be looking to take two players at that position with limited spots remaining in this class.

It's unclear who the other major threats are for landing Williams because some programs seemed to have backed off due to injury concerns -- none of which are believed to be long-term issues. Williams told Warchant his relationship with FSU defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson already is very good, so the 'Noles won't have to worry much about that. Instead, the focus likely will be on the ways the safeties will be used in new defensive coordinator Adam Fuller's schemes. Williams also will get an opportunity to see how he feels on campus and how he connects with the Seminoles' current players.

The vibe coming into this visit is that if FSU wants Williams in this class, there's a good chance he'll jump on board.