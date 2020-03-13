FSU football makes push for Harvey; Gators no longer lead for local 4-star
There's no getting around the fact that Ahmari Harvey is an extremely important recruit for the Florida State football team. Not only is he one of the top prospects in the country, but he also attends Tallahassee's Florida High.
As of just a few days ago, things were not looking good for the Seminoles. In fact, if anything, the rival Florida Gators were said to be leading the charge for the four-star athlete.
That all changed on Thursday, however, as Harvey and his mother made a last-minute visit to FSU, just before the university put a halt to recruiting visits in the wake of the coronavirus health scare.
I’m him💯🖤 pic.twitter.com/TmIDkxqnOB— Ahmari Harvey (@Ahmari_saucy) March 12, 2020
It was Harvey's first visit to FSU since the Seminoles' first Junior Day earlier this year. Meanwhile, he had taken several visits to Gainesville during that time.
"It feels good to be back," Harvey said. "I feel the program is turning around, and I wanted to see it for myself. Really, I wanted to see how I fit into the defense. I got a chance to watch film (with FSU defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson). It was pretty good as he showed me the plays I would do at free safety, stuff like that in seeing the film from the practice today."
Harvey hard already developed a nice connection with FSU head coach Mike Norvell, and it sounds like Thursday's visit only strengthened that relationship.
