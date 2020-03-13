There's no getting around the fact that Ahmari Harvey is an extremely important recruit for the Florida State football team. Not only is he one of the top prospects in the country, but he also attends Tallahassee's Florida High.

As of just a few days ago, things were not looking good for the Seminoles. In fact, if anything, the rival Florida Gators were said to be leading the charge for the four-star athlete.

That all changed on Thursday, however, as Harvey and his mother made a last-minute visit to FSU, just before the university put a halt to recruiting visits in the wake of the coronavirus health scare.

