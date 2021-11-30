FSU Football makes strong case to transfer prospects

The Florida State football team's second-year coaching staff would likely prefer to be in a place where they didn't have to rely so heavily on transfers. But thanks to lackluster recruiting by previous staffs -- and a great deal of attrition due to two head coaching changes in three years -- it has been an essential tool in Mike Norvell's quest to turn around the program. And don't expect the Seminoles to reverse course any time soon. ***Don't miss our exclusive FSU sports coverage. 30-day Free Trial***

FSU defensive end Keir Thomas, shown recording a sack at Boston College, earned third-team All-ACC honors. (Associated Press)

When the 2021 All-ACC teams were announced Tuesday morning, eight Seminoles received recognition. It was the largest haul for FSU since 2016, and all but one of the Seminoles selected were transfers from other schools. Defensive end Jermaine Johnson II and defensive back Jammie Robinson earned first-team honors, and they came from Georgia and South Carolina, respectively. Defensive end Keir Thomas and running back Jashaun Corbin each earned third-team honors, and they started their careers at South Carolina and Texas A&M. FSU also had four players receive Honorable Mention, and three of them were transfers: offensive linemen Dillan Gibbons (Notre Dame) and Devontay Love-Taylor (FIU), and defensive tackle Fabien Lovett (Mississippi State). Defensive tackle Robert Cooper, who also earned honorable mention, was the only one of the eight who actually signed with the Seminoles out of high school. Once the All-ACC list was released around 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, it didn't take FSU staff members long to deliver a message to other top transfer prospects who might be currently considering the Seminoles. FSU director of player relations Kenyatta Watson and director of high school relations Ryan Bartow quickly jumped on social media and made their pitch. "Not happy where you at?" Watson posted on Twitter. "No worries! We got you!!!" Bartow dubbed FSU the, "Ultimate portal destination."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ob3QgaGFwcHkgd2hlcmUgeW91IGF0PyA8YnI+Tm8gd29ycmllcyEg V0UgR09UIFlPVSEhITxicj43IG9mIHRoZSA4IEFsbC1BQ0MgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1NlbWlub2xlcz9zcmM9aGFz aCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1NlbWlub2xlczwvYT4gd2Vy ZSB0cmFuc2ZlcnMg8J+RgPCfjaLwn5SlPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dPTk9MRVM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHT05PTEVTPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28vOEozSWFEYjhPRSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzhKM0lhRGI4T0U8L2E+ PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgS2VueWF0dGEgV2F0c29uIChAdGhlcmVhbGt3YXQpIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vdGhlcmVhbGt3YXQvc3RhdHVz LzE0NjU2OTA1MzY5NTA1MTM2Njc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92 ZW1iZXIgMzAsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5VTFRJTUFURSBQT1JUQUwgREVTVElOQVRJT04gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0ZTVT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0ZTVTwvYT4gZG9lcyB0aGVpciB0cmFuc2Zl cnMgcmlnaHQhIDxicj48YnI+NyBvZiB0aGUgOCBBbGwtQUNDIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9TZW1pbm9sZXM/c3JjPWhh c2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNTZW1pbm9sZXM8L2E+IHdl cmUgb2YgdGhhdCB2YXJpZXR5IPCfmI7wn5iO8J+YjvCfjaLwn42i8J+NoiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vRks0TmR4ZVNlSyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0ZLNE5keGVTZUs8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUnlhbkJhcnRvdyAoQFJ5 YW5CYXJ0b3cpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUnlhbkJh cnRvdy9zdGF0dXMvMTQ2NTY5MTY2MzM3NjkyNDY3Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAzMCwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK