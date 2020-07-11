A month later, now that Florida State has entered the picture, things don't look quite so clear.

At the time, he was committed to Mississippi State, but Davis said UM was his "dream school" and soon backed out of his pledge to the Bulldogs. By early June, Davis had named the Hurricanes his leader, and he was expected by many to choose them when he set a commitment date for his birthday, Aug. 24.

The recruitment of Lowndes (Ga.) defensive end/linebacker Thomas Davis seemed to be pretty cut and dried once the Miami Hurricanes extended a scholarship offer in late May.

Davis doesn't speak a lot with the media about his recruitment, but he did chat with Warchant.com this week and opened up about the FSU offer, where things stand in his recruitment, his decision date and more.

The Vikings' sack specialist says he's up to 15 offers now, with most of them coming this offseason. FSU jumped into the fray less than two weeks ago.

"It was really exciting because it's right down the road and my guy (FSU offensive lineman Jalen) Goss is there," Davis said. "I've known him since I was in the ninth grade, so we are pretty close. So this was an offer that was big and exciting. We talked after I got the offer. He was also excited. He said it's a great feeling over there in Tallahassee."

Davis, who could play outside linebacker or defensive end at the next level, said he has been speaking frequently with FSU defensive ends coach John Papuchis, and he likes what he has heard from the Seminoles so far.