 FSU challenges rival Miami for talented Georgia pass-rusher Thomas Davis
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-11 15:48:06 -0500') }} football

FSU Football makes things interesting with push for Georgia pass-rusher

Michael Langston • Warchant
Recruiting Analyst
@MichaelWarchant
Recruiting analyst for Warchant for seven years and have been in the business for over 17 years.

The recruitment of Lowndes (Ga.) defensive end/linebacker Thomas Davis seemed to be pretty cut and dried once the Miami Hurricanes extended a scholarship offer in late May.

At the time, he was committed to Mississippi State, but Davis said UM was his "dream school" and soon backed out of his pledge to the Bulldogs. By early June, Davis had named the Hurricanes his leader, and he was expected by many to choose them when he set a commitment date for his birthday, Aug. 24.

A month later, now that Florida State has entered the picture, things don't look quite so clear.

Davis doesn't speak a lot with the media about his recruitment, but he did chat with Warchant.com this week and opened up about the FSU offer, where things stand in his recruitment, his decision date and more.

The Vikings' sack specialist says he's up to 15 offers now, with most of them coming this offseason. FSU jumped into the fray less than two weeks ago.

"It was really exciting because it's right down the road and my guy (FSU offensive lineman Jalen) Goss is there," Davis said. "I've known him since I was in the ninth grade, so we are pretty close. So this was an offer that was big and exciting. We talked after I got the offer. He was also excited. He said it's a great feeling over there in Tallahassee."

Davis, who could play outside linebacker or defensive end at the next level, said he has been speaking frequently with FSU defensive ends coach John Papuchis, and he likes what he has heard from the Seminoles so far.

Photo credit: Valdosta Times Daily
Lowndes (Ga.) defensive end Thomas Davis racked up 17 sacks last season as a junior.
