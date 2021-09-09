FSU Football Matchup Analysis & Prediction: 'Noles vs Jacksonville State

The Florida State football team dropped a hard-fought overtime game to Notre Dame on Sunday, 41-38, and now will face FCS foe Jacksonville State after a short week at 8 p.m. ET (ACCN) this Saturday.

The Seminoles and second-year head coach Mike Norvell notably faced Jacksonville State last season, pulling out a 41-24 victory after trailing 14-0 midway through the second quarter.

In that win, which was Norvell’s first at FSU, the Seminoles finished with well over 400 yards of total offense despite being shut out for the first 23 minutes of the game. Jacksonville State and eighth-year head coach John Grass mustered over 300 yards of offense and twice answered FSU drives with scores of their own.

The Gamecocks won the Ohio Valley Conference each year from 2014-2018 and again in 2020. They have sent 20 players to the NFL during Grass' tenure. Despite falling to UAB in their season opener, 31-0, Jacksonville State still stands at No. 16 in the FCS Top 25.

Here's our in-depth look at the position matchups for both sides of the football and special teams, plus a final prediction for the Seminoles' second game of the season.

