FSU Football Matchup Analysis & Prediction: 'Noles vs Jacksonville State
The Florida State football team dropped a hard-fought overtime game to Notre Dame on Sunday, 41-38, and now will face FCS foe Jacksonville State after a short week at 8 p.m. ET (ACCN) this Saturday.
The Seminoles and second-year head coach Mike Norvell notably faced Jacksonville State last season, pulling out a 41-24 victory after trailing 14-0 midway through the second quarter.
In that win, which was Norvell’s first at FSU, the Seminoles finished with well over 400 yards of total offense despite being shut out for the first 23 minutes of the game. Jacksonville State and eighth-year head coach John Grass mustered over 300 yards of offense and twice answered FSU drives with scores of their own.
The Gamecocks won the Ohio Valley Conference each year from 2014-2018 and again in 2020. They have sent 20 players to the NFL during Grass' tenure. Despite falling to UAB in their season opener, 31-0, Jacksonville State still stands at No. 16 in the FCS Top 25.
Here's our in-depth look at the position matchups for both sides of the football and special teams, plus a final prediction for the Seminoles' second game of the season.
Florida State’s quarterback duo led the offense to a productive day at the office versus Notre Dame, finishing with 447 total yards after starter Jordan Travis and McKenzie Milton both saw action under center. They also each led FSU on key touchdown drives in the fourth quarter. It would be reasonable to expect both quarterbacks to play Saturday and beyond.
Whoever starts at quarterback for FSU against Jacksonville State, they’ll have a solid unit of wideouts that appears to be on the rise from last season. Veteran Keyshawn Helton caught all four of his targets on Sunday, including a key two-point conversion, and he’s joined by fellow starters Andrew Parchment and Ontaria “Pokey” Wilson. Parchment was productive earlier in his career at Kansas and is a big-play threat, while Wilson and Helton, who have both been on campus for over four years, round out an experienced trio. True freshman Malik McClain and second-year wideout Darion Williamson each played significant snaps (45 and 19, respectively) vs. Notre Dame, and they each caught a pass. Talented youngsters Josh Burrell and Kentron Poitier both played in the opener and are also on the two-deep.
FSU has added a number of tight ends to the roster the past couple of years, but the position was utilized more in a blocking role than through the air in game one. Returning starter Camm McDonald figures to expand his role the next few weeks, while the 265-pound Jordan Wilson packs a punch to aid the offensive line. Preston Daniel and Wyatt Rector also contribute.
On the other side, Jacksonville State’s defense last year was a strength, giving up 282 yards and 17 points per-game. Specifically in the defensive backfield, they only allowed 190 yards a game and 12 touchdowns through the air. Against UAB in week one, Jacksonville State held the Blazers to 10 points in the first half. However, UAB finished the game with 372 passing yards and 19 completions on 23 attempts.
WINNER: FLORIDA STATE
