FSU Football Matchup Analysis & Prediction: 'Noles vs Louisville

Through three games, FSU has utilized both McKenzie Milton and Jordan Travis at quarterback, often rotating the two throughout individual quarters or halves. Travis started the opener against Notre Dame, while Milton has been the leadoff man for the past two contests. The duo that began the year listed with an 'OR' on the depth chart have combined for four touchdowns and seven interceptions through the air, while averaging under three yards per carry on the ground (including sack yardage). Travis exited the game versus Wake in the second half last week, while Milton threw for 119 yards and two picks, completing 11 of 16 passes. Even though Milton looks to be the starter, don't rule out the possibility of both passers taking snaps again this week.

Meanwhile in the receiving corps, four different Seminoles have started on the outside at wideout so far this year. Redshirt juniors Keyshawn Helton and Ontaria "Pokey" Wilson have reprised their roles in 2021, with Wilson adding a 65-yard second-half score last week in his return from injury. True freshman Malik McClain, who started in Wilson's place versus Jacksonville State and remained with the first-team versus Wake Forest, has 4 catches for 45 yards this season. There's also KU transfer Andrew Parchment, who caught a touchdown in the 'Noles' second-half comeback against Notre Dame and reeled in three more passes in Week 2; but he played sparingly last week. Second-year receivers Darion Williamson and Kentron Poitier bring depth and both have joined McClain as big targets pushing for more playing time.

After using five tight ends and a formation with four on the field at one time that scored a touchdown against JSU, offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham scaled things back against Wake to a standard two-deep in starter Camm McDonald and back-up Jordan Wilson. McDonald leads the team with six catches while Wilson has chipped in three grabs of his own.

In the defensive backfield for Louisville, third-year corner Kei’Trel Clark is back after a solid All-ACC first season. Miami native Chandler Jones, a junior cornerback, has started over 20 games the past three years. Behind their top two, Louisville is somewhat untested with Buffalo transfer Trey Franklin and true freshman Greedy Vance manning the second team.

At safety, the Cards loaded up in the transfer portal some more and seem to have added two solid pickups, as starters Kendrick Duncan and Qwynnterrio Cole have played every significant snap through three games. They happen to be the top two leading tacklers on the team so far: Duncan has 20 stops while Cole has 19. The duo will clearly play a big role not only in coverage but also against the FSU run game (see below) on Saturday.

WINNER: LOUISVILLE