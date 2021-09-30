FSU Football Matchup Analysis & Prediction: 'Noles vs Syracuse

Although McKenzie Milton has started each of the past three games for Florida State, last week was his first outing as the sole quarterback receiving snaps. Redshirt sophomore Jordan Travis started the opener against Notre Dame, and the two often rotated during the first three games. Against Louisville, Milton had slow stretches but overall was decent throwing the ball -- he passed for 248 yards and a touchdown, completing 24 of 39 passes. On the flip side, he was sacked six times. Even though Milton looks to be the clear starter, don't rule out the possibility of both quarterbacks taking snaps. If Travis is limited (he was not available due to injury last Saturday), redshirt freshman Chubba Purdy would be next in the game.

Meanwhile in the receiving corps, four different Seminoles have started so far this year, but redshirt junior Ontaria "Pokey" Wilson is leading the way. He turned in a 65-yard score against Wake Forest two weeks ago and then came up with five more catches against Louisville. The big news out of the Louisville game for the FSU offense was the connection between Milton and Andrew Parchment, who easily had his best outing of the year with five grabs for 86 yards and a score (a week after playing sparingly versus Wake). The Kansas transfer had more receptions and yards in that game than in the first three combined. Redshirt junior Keyshawn Helton has gotten off to a slow start, but FSU's coaches are hopeful he can turn things around after a stellar preseason. True freshman Malik McClain has worked his way into the starting lineup and has seven catches this season. Second-year receivers Darion Williamson and Kentron Poitier bring depth and both have joined McClain as big targets pushing for playing time.

The focus at tight end has been on starter Camm McDonald and back-up Jordan Wilson. McDonald leads with eight catches while Wilson has chipped in four grabs of his own.

In the defensive backfield, Syracuse returns three 2020 starters in cornerback Garrett Williams and safeties Rob Hanna and Ja’Had Carter. Williams was a freshman All-America last year with two interceptions and 64 total tackles. So far, Syracuse has been solid in yards allowed through the air (176 per game, third in ACC), but the unit took a collective step back last week. Liberty quarterback Malik Willis completed 14 of 19 passes for 3 touchdowns and 0 turnovers last Friday night. In fact, Syracuse has just one interception as a team so far, coming from true freshman Darian "Duce" Chestnut, the opposite starter at cornerback to Williams. Chestnut had eight tackles in his collegiate debut, and is fourth on the team with 19 total stops this year.

WINNER: SYRACUSE