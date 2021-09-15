FSU Football Matchup Analysis & Prediction: 'Noles vs Wake Forest

FSU cleared the air and removed the 'OR' between McKenzie Milton and Jordan Travis on this week's depth chart, electing to go with Milton versus Wake after the UCF transfer started for the 'Noles last week. While Travis started the opener, he played only eight snaps and was 0-for-3 passing in week two as Milton threw 31 times against Jacksonville State. The underneath passing game was featured heavily with Milton under center, and he only averaged 4.3 yards per attempt versus the Gamecocks. FSU will look to increase that number Saturday and return to the overall offensive success the team had against Notre Dame (447 total yards). Even though Milton looks to be the clear starter, don't rule out the possibility of Travis entering the game for a change-of-pace rushing threat.

At wideout, FSU has spread the ball among six different options, but dropped passes and a lack of big plays have been concerns so far in the early going. Kansas transfer Andrew Parchment caught his first touchdown as a Seminole in the opener and reeled in three more passes last week, while Keyshawn Helton enters his fourth straight season in the rotation for FSU. Ontaria "Pokey" Wilson didn't dress versus Jacksonville State but is listed as a starter again this week. In Wilson's absence, both Malik McClain and second-year wideout Darion Williamson continued to see heavy action. Kentron Poitier also brings depth and played 16 snaps last week. Freshman Josh Burrell stood out in the spring and rounds out the two-deep.

The Seminoles used five different scholarship tight ends last week and even featured a formation with four on the field at one time. Junior starter Camm McDonald caught three passes, Jordan Wilson caught two, and Wyatt Rector hauled in a touchdown on the play when four were in the game together. Walk-on Preston Daniel and redshirt freshman Markeston Douglas also played meaningful snaps, primarily in a blocking role in the red zone.

In the Wake Forest defensive backfield, senior Ja’Sir Taylor is a four-year starter and was an All-ACC honorable mention last year. Caelen Carson had 25 tackles, an interception and four passes broken up last year as a true freshman. Coby Davis, who is in his fifth year on the team but has battled injuries, is the third starter at corner.

At safety, veteran Nasir Greer was injured in the opener and is questionable for Saturday against the Seminoles. Greer was replaced by redshirt sophomore Zion Keith in the starting lineup versus Norfolk State. Wake employs a number of defensive back reserves, since they normally field five or six at a time within its defense.

Wake's pass defense hasn't given up much this season, but that likely is a product of the quality of competition. The Deacs have had one of the worst pass defenses in college football over the last several seasons. At the same time, it's hard to predict a big passing day for FSU in its first road game with issues on the offensive line and at receiver.

WINNER: WAKE FOREST (slight)