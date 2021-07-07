Warchant TV: FSU football newcomers discuss summer workouts & more
With their incoming freshmen on campus now for more than a month, the Florida State Seminoles made several newcomers available to the media for interviews this morning, with several more appearing next week.
Players participating this morning were:
* Defensive back Shyheim Brown of Lake City, Fla.
* Defensive end Shambre Jackson of Orlando
* Defensive end Patrick Payton of Miami
* Defensive end Byron Turner of Louisiana
* Defensive end George Wilson of Virginia
Shyheim Brown, DB
Shambre Jackson, DL
Patrick Payton, OLB/DE
Byron Turner, DL
George Wilson, DL
----------------------------------------------------
Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council