Warchant TV: FSU football newcomers discuss summer workouts & more

With their incoming freshmen on campus now for more than a month, the Florida State Seminoles made several newcomers available to the media for interviews this morning, with several more appearing next week.

Players participating this morning were:

* Defensive back Shyheim Brown of Lake City, Fla.

* Defensive end Shambre Jackson of Orlando

* Defensive end Patrick Payton of Miami

* Defensive end Byron Turner of Louisiana

* Defensive end George Wilson of Virginia

