{{ timeAgo('2021-07-07 07:33:16 -0500') }} football Edit

Warchant TV: FSU football newcomers discuss summer workouts & more

Ira Schoffel • Warchant
Managing Editor
@iraschoffel
Ira has covered Florida State for more than 15 years and college football for more than 25 years. He is a former sports editor and columnist at the Tallahassee Democrat and other outlets.

With their incoming freshmen on campus now for more than a month, the Florida State Seminoles made several newcomers available to the media for interviews this morning, with several more appearing next week.

Players participating this morning were:

* Defensive back Shyheim Brown of Lake City, Fla.

* Defensive end Shambre Jackson of Orlando

* Defensive end Patrick Payton of Miami

* Defensive end Byron Turner of Louisiana

* Defensive end George Wilson of Virginia

Complete breakdown of those interviews right here!

Shyheim Brown, DB

Shambre Jackson, DL

Patrick Payton, OLB/DE

Byron Turner, DL

George Wilson, DL

