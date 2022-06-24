Warchant TV: Summer enrollees discuss settling into FSU Football program

The Florida State football team has welcomed several new faces in recent weeks, and a contingent of those players will answer questions from the media today at noon.

The newest Seminoles are expected to talk about getting acclimated to FSU, how summer workouts are going, their expectations for the 2022 season and more

*** Live updates from the interviews right here***

The players scheduled to participate in individual interviews are:

* 4-star OL Julian Armella of Miami

* 3-star OL Jaylen Early of Duncanville, Texas

* 4-star OL Qae'shon Sapp of Leesburg, Ga.

* South Carolina OL transfer Jazston Turnetine

* 4-star OL Antavious Woody of Welch, Ala.

* 3-star DT Ayobami Tifase of Baltimore, Md.

* 3-star TE Jerrale Powers of Duncanville, Texas