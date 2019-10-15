At the midway point of the 2019 season, Florida State wide receiver Tamorrion Terry is on pace to easily exceed his statistics from one year ago.

With 23 receptions for 467 yards and 5 touchdowns, Terry is on track to finish with 11 more catches, nearly 200 more yards and two more touchdowns than he posted as a redshirt freshman.

But is it enough?

After Terry caught just two passes in Saturday's lopsided loss at Clemson, FSU head coach Willie Taggart reiterated a message he has delivered before -- he wants to see Terry and tailback Cam Akers featured even more.

Akers carried the ball nine times for 34 yards against the Tigers.

"We've got to find ways to do that," Taggart said. "I mean, we're not helping ourselves when we don't do that. So that's on us to find ways to get those guys the ball, because they can help this offense."