FSU Football Insider Report: Targeting Terry, evaluating QBs, more
At the midway point of the 2019 season, Florida State wide receiver Tamorrion Terry is on pace to easily exceed his statistics from one year ago.
With 23 receptions for 467 yards and 5 touchdowns, Terry is on track to finish with 11 more catches, nearly 200 more yards and two more touchdowns than he posted as a redshirt freshman.
But is it enough?
After Terry caught just two passes in Saturday's lopsided loss at Clemson, FSU head coach Willie Taggart reiterated a message he has delivered before -- he wants to see Terry and tailback Cam Akers featured even more.
Akers carried the ball nine times for 34 yards against the Tigers.
"We've got to find ways to do that," Taggart said. "I mean, we're not helping ourselves when we don't do that. So that's on us to find ways to get those guys the ball, because they can help this offense."
Through six games, Terry ranks seventh in the ACC for receiving yards per game at 77.8, and he's tied for fifth in receiving touchdowns with five. But when it comes to receptions per game, the big-play threat ranks 14th at 3.8.
Of ACC players with at least 15 receptions this season, Terry ranks second to only Clemson's Tee Higgins in yards per catch; Higgins averages 23.3 yards per reception, while Terry averages 20.3.
On Saturday, one of Terry's two catches went for a 63-yard touchdown, with 54 of those yards coming after the catch.
FSU offensive coordinator Kendal Briles, who oversees the game plan and calls the plays, said on Tuesday that he'd love to see Terry get the ball in his hands more often as well. But he added that it's not as simple as making it a priority.
"It all depends on what's going on through the flow of the game," Briles said. "Yeah, I mean, he's one of our best players. We need to make sure he touches the football."
It's not as if the Seminoles' quarterbacks didn't try to get Terry the ball. While he only caught two passes at Clemson, he was targeted seven times, according to Pro Football Focus.
And over the course of six games, he has been targeted 42 times -- an average of 7.0 times per game. The next highest number of targets has gone to fellow sophomore Ontaria Wilson with 26; Wilson has caught 16 of those passes for 189 yards and one score.
